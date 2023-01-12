canoes

Canoes are available for check-out at the Lake Panasoffkee library. Paddles, life jackets and canoes are available for three-day checkout.  They are available at the Panasoffkee Community Library for Marsh Bend Outlet and Shady Brook Greenway and The Villages Library at Pinellas Plaza for Lake Miona and Lake Okahumpka. For information, call 352-569-4567.

