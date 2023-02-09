Have you ever seen the ocean? Or toured the nation’s oldest military fort?
Can you say you’ve seen a wild animal up close and in-person?
How about a dolphin or saltwater fish – live and in full swim?
If you were fortunate enough to attend Wildwood Elementary School – you’ve seen it all …maybe.
Chances are pretty good you’ve at least seen some of them. All thanks to the elementary school PTO and the local community.
For the past nearly 20 years, minus the COVID time, they’ve been sending hundreds of students on field trips around the state. That’s when the PTO members came up with a little something new at the school. Someone brought up a similar event being held at another school and the WWES PTO liked the idea and decided to put their own spin on things. Chili Bingo was on, according to Meggen Mannino, current assistant interim principal and Chili Bingo coordinator. She and her husband Paul have worked with the PTO for years. Paul is the inclusion teacher at the school. He was president of the PTO that year and their son, in the fifth grade then, is now 25, she said.
Their Chili Bingo was created to give kids life experience – in St. Augustine at the old fort, or at the zoo or the aquarium. The PTO makes certain that every student has a chance to go on a field trip, sometime during those school years.
When they raise funds – most of which come from the Chili Bingo event, they’re working to make sure there’s little to no cost to the families of each student, trying not stretch family budgets any farther than they already are, according to Mannino.
The St. Augustine trip is the most expensive – costing the group $36 per child – for bus gas, travel, etc.
But there’s no cost to the student. The students tour the fort, take a little walk around town and get a glimpse of the ocean on their way home, Mannino said.
As for the costs, it’s the same with the zoo and aquarium excursions, though they are less costly than the St. Augustine venture.
Mannino said the cost of the trips are getting more expensive and the smaller trips, that once cost between $8 and $10 per child are now $10 and $12.
She notes how supportive the community is.
“It takes a village,” she said.
Teachers may help in the classroom too, hosting things like read-a-thons to help pay for things like snacks on the trip.
For many of the students, “these are first time experiences,” said Meggen Mannino, noting that some of the children had never seen the ocean before.
For the kids, the “first time” experience is just a small part of the … experience. School planning is way ahead of the game – with curriculum built around the field trip. Students spend time reading about it before they go and do cultivating activities that focus on what they will see and do.
As for Chili Bingo - the event includes a pack of 19 bingo cards for $20, fellowship and the chance to win some great prizes – from a television to theme park tickets. Dinner is also available.
This year’s event is set for March 31 and the doors open at 5:30 p.m., offering participants a night of bingo and a chance at some prizes.
“The community just gives and gives,” said Mannino of the local support.
“We hope to bring our community together to both have some fun and support our students,” she said.