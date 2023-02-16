The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office took Public Safety champs and best overall honorable mention in the Rotary Club of The Villages Foundation Inc. 24th Chili Cookoff.
The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4 and included a Home and Garden Show and Craft Beer Festival.
Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Sumter Landing, in The Villages, the chili and beer tasting began at noon, with competition from a number of competitors.
The crowd reached an estimated 10,000-plus people. Last year, there were 50 competitors in the chili cook off and 150 local businesses supporting the event.
Funds raised from the event are provided to various community organizations, including Take Stock in Children, The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, Clean Kids Backpack Program, the Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts, Cleft Palate Shares Program, Polio Plus, local food pantries and more.
The Rotary Club of The Villages raises over $100,000 each year to donate all the funds to charitable causes.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office staff pitched in to make some top chili, earlier this month, in the annual chili cook-off at Lake Sumter Landing. Some of the staff members are shown working together to transfer the large pot of chili meat into the mix. The team took honorable mention - best overall.
Sumter sheriff’s Det. Donnie Fender takes a turn with the chili mixing and stewing.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office staff were hard at work during the chili cook-off. Shown left to right are: Sumter sheriff’s Dep. Dennis Henry, Det.Michelle Balmer and criminal analyst Fran Buxton.
Sumter sheriff’s Corporal Matt Higgins is shown stirring up the chili for the contest, with Det. Michael Cook at right.
Fresh, hot and spicy, ready for the challenge.
Overall Winners
Take Stock in Children – first place, Doc’s Restoration – second place and the Parrotheads – third place.
Rotary Choice Chili
The Parrotheads
Public Safety Agencies
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
Military Chili Award
Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 1036.
Honorable Mentions
Villages Golf Cars and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office