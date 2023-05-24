Choices Pregnancy Center hosts life celebration benefit

More than 40 residents, volunteers and community representatives attended the recent benefit dinner hosted by Choices Pregnancy Center in Wildwood.
The center is a ministry of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood and the Celebrating Life Dinner Benefit was created to inform the community and surrounding areas of all the things that are happening at the pregnancy center, as well as let them know the needs and the volunteer opportunities, according to the church publicity chair Deborah Davis.
It provided an opportunity to introduce the community to those who have given their time and efforts to make the center a success so far, as well as allow the community an opportunity to get to know some of the people who are benefiting from their services.
Davis said many of the attendees felt that God has been at work in the effort, noting that money raised and pledged will help fund Bright Course – the ministry’s learn-to-earn program, their eight-session Healing the Heartbreak and to provide the necessary learning tools to help clients add to their parenting skills and strengthen their families.
All visits are confidential and there’s no cost to the clients.
Volunteers on hand for the event included center director Terri Kemper. Special invited guests included Cindy Brown, representing Congressman Daniel Webster; Joe Elliott, a commissioner of the City of Wildwood; Barb Gosa, keynote speaker for the event and executive director of Citrus Pregnancy Center. Her husband, Gary also attended.
Ashley and Jorge Morales, clients of Choices, were on hand to share their experiences.
The event even included music by Scott Mann, accompanied by Sean and Sommer Garner and Kathy McLean – assistant director of the center.
To learn more how you can be a part of this ministry or learn more about it, you can contact Choices Pregnancy Center at 352-354-2179 or stop by on Mondays and Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at their office. The center is located at 306 Oxford Street, Wildwood 34785.
--------------------------