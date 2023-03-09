Gary Varvel will be the guest speaker at the men’s breakfast, hosted by New Life Christian Church on Saturday, March 11.
Varvel is an internationally syndicated, award-winning Christian, conservative and cartoonist.
Proceeds from the freewill offering be donated to RAPHA International. RAPHA provides aftercare for survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and family preservation programs in vulnerable communities.
The church is located at 4701 E. C.R. 462 in Wildwood.
For information, call (352) 261 5333.