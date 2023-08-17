Christine Tritt, 88, of Oxford, Fl. passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. She was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Luray, Tenn. to Henry and Cora (nee Stanfill) Russell.
She is preceded by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Tritt.
She is survived by three sons: John (Sandy) Tritt of Orlando, Fl., Tom (Sherry) Tritt of Oxford, Fl. and Gary (Lorinda) Tritt of Oxford, Fl.; one sister: Jean Warf of Haywood County, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a very close friend, Toni Garman.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, Fl. 34785.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with burial following next to her husband, Robert at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Online remembrances may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her loving memory to either Cornerstone Hospice 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or to the charity of one’s choice.
