St. Catherine United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be homemade craft items, home-baked goods and gently used items at bargain prices.
A meal of meatloaf, creamed potatoes and green beans will be available for $10 and chicken gnocchi soup for $5, to eat in or take out.
Proceeds will be used to restore the 112-year-old church.
The location is at St. Catherine United Methodist Church - 9848 CR 738B, Webster (three miles south of Bushnell on U.S. 301, on the east side of railroad tracks).
Fine arts festival set for downtown Inverness
The 2022 Inverness Festival of the Arts, a fine art show, is returning to the downtown Courthouse Square on Nov.19 - 20, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Festival of the Arts is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County.
Since 1971, it has been a beacon of fine arts in the area and today the festival brings thousands to downtown Inverness. This two-day festival is a signature event for the city and brings fine artists to historic downtown for visitors to explore and shop.