The Lake Panasoffkee community hosted their annual daytime Christmas parade and lighted night boat parades last Saturday.
The fun started at 10 a.m. with the daytime parade, as dozens of participants began lining up for the march along C.R. 470. By 11 a.m., the group was ready to roll out and the crowds packed the roadside from the business area in town, to C.R. 457. The parade route moved along 470 to C.R. 459.
The first place went to the Sumter Wolfpack, sponsored by the Methodist Church – all the winning players and the cheerleaders.
Second place went to the Lake Panasoffkee VFW Post and the third place was T&D Spa.
The parade committee expressed gratitude to the Crossroads Baptist Church youth and the Sumter Wolfpack members who swept the parade route street, before and after the event.
In the lighted-night boat parade, first place went to PanaVista Lodge for their Christmas at the Lake theme, Chandler Electric took second place and Bradley Barnes took third.