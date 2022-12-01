Celebrate a pioneer Christmas at Dade from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the annual Christmas on the Florida Frontier event.
The fun includes old timey music, wreath making, punch tin crafting, a chance to do the Virginia Reel and caroling.
Visitors can make rag, corn or clothespin dolls, as early settlers might have done for the holidays.
There’ll be soap carving, period demonstrators, homemade wassail, popcorn over a fire, candle-making and more.
The old time general store will be open where shoppers can purchase homemade, nature items and frontier foods will be available for purchase.
The admission cost to the park is $5 per vehicle and many of the crafting opportunities are included in the admission cost.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year.