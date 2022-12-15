It was Christmas on the Florida Frontier at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park this month.
Visitors were able to step back in time and get the feel for an old-time Florida Christmas.
They were able to make tin luminaries, dip candles, make cloth dolls, make their own fresh-from-nature wreaths and more.
“The event was great,” said Dade Battlefield Society president, Amber Lamoreaux.
“We had about 300 people in attendance, which is about the same from years past. The weather was beautiful, especially after the sun went down.”
She everyone seemed to enjoy all of the activities but the chance to make their own pine wreath station was the big hit.
“Thanks to our amazing, experienced volunteers who showed the public how to construct and decorate them, everyone went home with beautiful, one-of-a-kind wreaths to adorn their homes. The wreaths were followed very closely in popularity by the blueberry crisp and wassail, made at the event by park volunteers.”
Each year, members of Dade Battlefield Society, park staff and other volunteers come together to make the event happen.
The park is the actual battle site of an 1835 battle between the Seminoles and the U.S. military.
On Dec. 28, 1835, a column of 107 U.S. officers and men, under the command of Brevet Major Francis Langhorne Dade, was traveling from Fort Brooke on Tampa Bay, to reinforce the garrison at Fort King in present day Ocala. About 50 miles short of their destination, they were attacked by 180 Seminole warriors at the current park site.
All but three of the soldiers were killed, while only six warriors fell in the battle. Known at the time as the Dade Massacre, Dade's Battle of 1835 sent shock waves across the nation. It marked the start of the Second Seminole War, the longest and most costly American Indian war in U.S. history.
In 1921, the Florida Legislature appropriated funds for the preservation of the battle site as a memorial.
The park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset, 365 days a year. There is also a visitor center with the park history, as well as some memorabilia from those days. The cost for entry is $3 per vehicle, with some alternate fees for special events.
The park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell and the contact phone number is 352-793-4781.
For additional photos of the event, visit www.sumtersuntimes.com
Upcoming events at the park are:
Dec. 15, Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long-leaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person activity fee. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required. E-mail DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or call the park office at 352-793-4781 to register.
Jan. 7 – 8, Saturday and
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dade’s Battle Reenactment
(battle at 2 p.m.)
Commemorating the 187th Anniversary of Dade’s Battle of 1835, the beginning of the Second Seminole War. Reenactment includes period soldier, Seminole and civilian camps, period vendor trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations and full-scale cannon firing plus 19th Century games and activities for children. Cost is $3/parking; $5/person entrance fee; five years and under free.
Jan. 10, Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long leaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Jan. 14, Saturday, Noon to 2 p.m.
Mad Hatter Children’s Tea
Tea will include a Mad Hatter tea, interaction with Mad Hatter characters and game activities. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person or $20/family. By reservation only for ages 5 and up accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781. Adults welcome with or without children!
Jan. 19, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Silk Scarf Printing
Join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties onto white silk scarves. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Jan. 20, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
January 28, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Dade Quilt Show
Participants can enter quilts - $5 display fee for each item, up to 5 items. Call for applications. Quilt show will also include quilting demonstrations and vendors, button art, natural fiber art, and concession stand. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Jan. 29, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, making several cast-iron dishes and then sampling them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 4, Saturday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Traditional High Tea
Traditional High Tea in the Lodge. Food and accoutrements (hats and the like) will be provided during the event. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $20/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 9, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Road Back in Time
1800’s history comes to life through demonstrations, reenactors and hands-on activities. Event is free for all school groups (homeschool, private and public and their chaperones). No lunch provided, picnic facilities are available. Please RSVP if you are coming with a group.
Feb. 17, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join in the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 23, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Needle Felting Class
Learn how to work with felt to make needle felting crafts. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 25, Saturday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Historical Fashion Show
Join the spectators as history is presented through a fashion show. Live models will show off styles that were popular from the late 1700s to the 1960s. Light refreshment will be served. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Feb. 26, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Crafting Day
Bring your craft to work on with other like-minded folks and see what everyone is working on. It’s a great opportunity to learn other crafts and finish current projects.
The cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.