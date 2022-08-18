Joyful Hearts (senior adults)
Calling all Seniors! Senior citizens that is. This group enjoys the fellowship of other seniors with a potluck luncheon once a month, along with many other events and activities, both with the local group and other groups.
The monthly meeting is at 11:15 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, in the fellowship hall. They meet from September through April. Questions about the Joyful Hearts group can be directed to our church office at 748-6124.
Food Pantry Drive-through
Drive-through food pantry will deliver food to the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church for a drive-through food pick-up from 9 a.m. to noon on alternating Wednesdays - some Tuesdays.
U.S.D.A. foods will be available on the alternate Wednesdays.
The church is located at 589 C.R. 470 Lake Panasoffkee.
Food distribution in Lake Panasoffkee
Pop your trunk - for the weekly food giveaway at Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church.
Held from 9 a.m. to noon, each Wednesday, simply stay in your car and volunteers at the church will load up your vehicle.
A limited number of packages are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Please call 352-793-3438 for more information.
Men’s/coed open gym basketball
The First Baptist Church of Oxford hosts Men’s Open Gym Basketball on Thursdays and is now hosting Co-ed Open Gym Basketball on the third Thursdays from 7 p.m.
To find out more and to download a participant form, check out the Open Gym page.
Prayer Gathering
The First Baptist Church of Bushnell hosts weekly prayer gathering — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The church is located at 125 West Anderson Avenue, Bushnell.
Wildwood Soup Kitchen
The Wildwood Soup Kitchen serves hot lunches between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Sit-down and takeout meals will be available and seating will be limited 55 persons at one time. The kitchen is located at 203 Barwick street in Wildwood
Cross Connection Food Pantry
The Cross Connection food pantry is open in Bushnell on the last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m.
Cross Connection Pantry is located at 1451 W. CR. 476 Bushnell.
They are open until the food is gone.
Gospel Music Jam Night at Indian Hill
Indian Hill Baptist Church in Bushnell holds an open Gospel Music Jam and Sing Along for their evening service the fourth Wednesday of each month. The jams offer fun for all ages. Their jams start at 7 p.m.
All musicians and singers who would like to participate are invited. Come and help us make a joyful noise! If you don’t sing or play, just come and be blessed. Indian Hill is a Country Gospel church located at 7819 CR 633, Bushnell (west C.R. 476, between C.R. 476B and C.R. 575).
Grace Tabernacle offers Griefshare sessions
After the death of a loved one life, can be difficult.
Grace Tabernacle offers GriefShare sessions, with suggestions on how to make it through these emotionally challenging days. All are welcome.
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.
You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.
At GriefShare gatherings you’ll gain access to valuable resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. GriefShare Support Ministry is on Sundays at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Lee Steedley at butterflylady@usa2net.net or you can call at (352) 561-2047.
Grace Tabernacle is located at 7279 E. C.R. 468, Wildwood.
First Baptist food pantry
First Baptist Church of Oxford food pantry is open for the community and surrounding areas. Each household needs to bring a valid driver’s license with photo identification and proof of residency.
The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month.
Residents are required to schedule an appointment ahead of time. To schedule, call the church office at 352-748-2392.
They are located 4060 C.R. 108 in Oxford.
Children’s Awana
The First Baptist Church of Wildwood Awana gatherings are held from 6 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday nights, during the school year.
Awana is for children aged two years (by Sept. 1) to children in the fifth grade.
Awana teaches the foundations of Christianity and Holy Bible memorization, utizling a fun approach.
For more information, call the church at 352-748-1822.
