Food Pantry Drive-through
Food pantry at Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church at 589 N. C.R. 470,
Drive-through each Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and noon, the food will be provided by either Feeding Tampa Bay or USDA.
Pop your trunk and we’ll load your vehicle for you.
Please call 352-793-3438 for more information. Public is welcome.
Pet Food Pantry
YOUR Humane Society has joined with the Lake Panasoffkee Church of the Fishermen to provide pet food for more families, through a community outreach collaboration. Through the effort, cat and dog food, as well as additional pet supplies, will be provided to help fulfill needs in the community. The items are being distributed on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, during the church’s weekly food pantry distribution.
Free dinner at The Table
Free dinner at the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church — 5 p.m. — 6 p.m. on Monday nights.
For information, call 352-793-3438.
Prayer Gathering
The First Baptist Church of Bushnell hosts weekly prayer gathering — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The church is located at 125 West Anderson Avenue, Bushnell.
Wildwood Soup Kitchen
The Wildwood Soup Kitchen serves hot lunches between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Sit-down and takeout meals will be available and seating will be limited 55 persons at one time. The kitchen is located at 203 Barwick street in Wildwood
Gospel Music Jam Night at Indian Hill
Indian Hill Baptist Church in Bushnell holds an open Gospel Music Jam and Sing Along for their evening service the fourth Wednesday of each month. The jams offer fun for all ages. Their jams start at 7 p.m.
All musicians and singers who would like to participate are invited. Come and help us make a joyful noise! If you don’t sing or play, just come and be blessed. Indian Hill is a Country Gospel church located at 7819 CR 633, Bushnell (west C.R. 476, between C.R. 476B and C.R. 575).
Cross Connection Food Pantry
The Cross Connection food pantry is open in Bushnell on the last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m.
Cross Connection Pantry is located at 1451 W. CR. 476 Bushnell.
They are open until the food is gone.
Grace Tabernacle offers Griefshare sessions
After the death of a loved one life, can be difficult.
Grace Tabernacle offers GriefShare sessions, with suggestions on how to make it through these emotionally challenging days. All are welcome.
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.
You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.
At GriefShare gatherings you’ll gain access to valuable resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. GriefShare Support Ministry is on Sundays at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Lee Steedley at butterflylady@usa2net.net or you can call at (352) 561-2047.
Grace Tabernacle is located at 7279 E. C.R. 468, Wildwood.
First Baptist food pantry
First Baptist Church of Oxford Food Pantry is open to the community and surrounding areas. Each household must bring a valid photo ID. The food pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
An appointment is not required but is recommended. For questions, please call the church office at 352-748-2392. Located at 4060 C.R. 108 in Oxford.
Florida Bible Institute
Do you want to learn more about God’s Word? Do you feel called to ministry? Florida Bible Institute is tailor made for you, whether you are preparing for ministerial credentials or studying for personal enrichment. The Berean School of the Bible curriculum , a division of Global University of the Assemblies of God, is used at the institute. Classes are affordable and meet one night per week. The Bushnell campus meets at Cross Connection Church on Tuesday nights.
Instructors are experienced ministers who volunteer their time to teach. Executive Director is Rev. Thomas Smith, R.N., B.S.N.,M.A., M.A.R., D.C.C. (C).
For more information about the Bushnell campus, contact Patsy Boellner at patboellner@gmail.com, (352) 460-2195.
Children’s Awana
The First Baptist Church of Wildwood Awana gatherings are held from 6 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday nights, during the school year.
Awana is for children aged two years (by Sept. 1) to children in the fifth grade.
Awana teaches the foundations of Christianity and Holy Bible memorization, utizling a fun approach.
For more information, call the church at 352-748-1822.