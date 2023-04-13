For months now, several members of First Baptist Church of Wildwood have had a vision – the idea of a special gathering area on Sunday mornings. A place where people could meet, sit and greet each other with a cup of coffee – a place that would eventually be the Common Grounds Coffee Bar.
The idea was discussed, but because of many variables, didn’t go much further than just being a vision.
A couple behind the scenes people decided to check into this further, learning what it would take to make it happen – from where it could be located in relation to the church sanctuary to how to operate it.
It was decided that the church library could be reconfigured to accommodate a small café and library area. The vision at that point became to have a coffee bar, a comfortable sitting area and tables and chairs where people could meet.
And why not make it available during office hours for members to visit and enjoy a cup of coffee, read a book, bring their own snack or even have a small committee/ministry meeting.
The wheels began turning, as many volunteers came forward to make the renovations and necessary arrangements - bring electrical up to code, provide the necessary plumbing, paint, build a sitting bar, find the appropriate furnishings and supplies.
Many of the furnishings were donated. A church pew was cut and turned into a corner bench. Tables were built, a 12 foot cypress slab was installed along one wall, cornices and a shelf were added. It was finally time to open shop.
One of the volunteers, Pam Roethlisberger, who is one of those responsible for getting things moving, said, “Sarah and I started planning the church café back in August of 2022. We both longed for a place where guests, and those from the first and second services, could gather while enjoying a cup of coffee. We long to see First Baptist Church’s mission lived out, which is to love God and love people.
“We believe by having a space for fellowship this mission can be better achieved and it allows us to deepen our friendships with others and helps us to give God the glory.”
Volunteer DaryleAnn Nichols, who volunteered many hours, said, “It is gratifying to walk in and smell the coffee and see this pleasant space where we can meet and greet and connect with church family and visitors. It is especially rewarding to know that so many people came together with the common goal of improving a space that can be used to strengthen our connection with our church family and our community.”
She said she has met several people that she had never crossed paths with, and gotten to know several by working alongside them.
“It is my hope that many others will make those same kinds of connections in this place.”
The vision becoming a reality took about seven months and a soft opening was held on Sunday, March 26 and Sunday, April 2.
The church invites the public to join them on Sunday mornings at 9:10 a.m. (traditional service) or 10:30 a.m. (contemporary service) and check out Common Grounds.
They’re certain, church members are sure it will be a learning experience for them and there’ll be obstacles along the way, but they also believe that it’s all part of God’s Plan and he’s with them every step of the way, as they stand by bible verse, Matthew 19:26 - “With God all things are possible.”