Earlier this month, Cindy Brown, community relations assistant to Congressman Daniel Webster, joined the Lady Lake Chamber and assisted Michelle Vadnais of The Mark at Wildwood, Luxury Apartment Homes, in a ribbon cutting ceremony for their grand opening. The apartment homes are located in Oxford.
