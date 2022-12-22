Did you ever wonder how local government works? What constitutes local government? How your tax dollars are spent? Sumter County offers a Citizens Academy that answers many of those questions in a five-week program that features multiple Sumter County departments and agencies.
The Citizens Academy consists of five afternoons of approximately four-hour long presentations and tours of the various Sumter County agencies and departments. The program culminates in graduation at a Sumter County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting.
The program is an intense, but fun learning experience. Citizens learn about:
Emergency Management and how the County handles emergency situations, Sumter County Fire and EMS services with an up close view of a fire truck, Sumter County Clerk of the Court, property appraiser, animal services, tax collector, supervisor of elections, mosquito control, transit services, public works, health department, Sumter County Veteran Services Office, Sumter County Economic Development in the County.
Citizen Academy participants experience tours with behind the scenes look at several of these departments and agencies. You will also gain a greater appreciation for the hard work and dedication of Sumter County employees in ensuring excellent customer service in a fiscally responsible manner.
“All of the sessions were informative and very well done. I was very impressed with the professionalism displayed by the county departments. We are in excellent hands here in Sumter County,” said Sumter County resident and recent graduate, Jerry Locke.
“I enjoyed the entire Citizens Academy process as presented,” said John Mark Fitzgerald, another graduate. “It was especially interesting to hear from and meet people who do the real work: The firefighters, librarians, road technicians, road sign maker and others.”
“It was a privilege and a pleasure to participate in the Sumter Citizens Academy. It gave me an insight and overview of the workings of the Sumter County government. I could see that each department manager took the time and effort to put together an excellent and informative presentation. My overall takeaway from this wonderful and gratifying educational experience was the realization that the Sumter County Government is very well run,” Tita Dumagsa said of the Citizens Academy.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for and attend the Citizens Academy. Another session will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 10. To register to receive more information about the upcoming sessions, please visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/CitizensAcademy.