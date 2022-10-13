“Starry Nights and Campsites” is slated for Saturday, Oct. 15.
The parade starts at 10 a.m., the fest starts at 11 a.m. and the fun rolls on until 9 p.m.
The fun also includes the fest’s street dance, with entertainment by Jacob Brown. There’ll be vendors, food, games and more.
The City will host a pumpkin carving competition. There’ll be a Best in Show-$100 prize, Best all-around pumpkin-based on theme, detail, execution and creative and best-themed - $50 prize, themed to starry nights and campsites fest theme!