Roberta Ulrich, vice chair for the Sumter County Commission (left) is shown with December 2022 Citizens Academy graduates Ken Fuehrmeyer, Russell Gould and George McCollum (shown left to right). Not pictured is Hank Dalton. The classes offer residents a chance to learn about Sumter government and how it operates. The next class begins Jan. 10 and residents can register at: https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy