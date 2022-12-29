Looking to learn more about how Sumter County government operates?
Sumter County Citizens Academy recently graduated another four local residents, with official recognition at the Dec. 13 commission meeting.
The county will begin another academy session on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
It’s a lesson in how local government operates and how tax dollars are spent, according to John Dyslin, county public information officer.
Topics covered include Sumter County Emergency Management and how the county handles emergency situations, Sumter County Fire and EMS services with an up-close view of a fire truck, the clerk of the court, property appraiser, animal services, tax collector, supervisor of elections, mosquito control, transit services, public works, health department, Sumter County Veteran Services Office and economic Development in the County, according to John Dyslin, public information officer for Sumter County.
“Citizen Academy participants experience tours with behind the scenes look at several of these departments and agencies. You will also gain a greater appreciation for the hard work and dedication of Sumter County employees in ensuring excellent customer service in a fiscally responsible manner,” notes Dyslin.
Each of the five sessions lasts an estimated four hours.
The recent graduates, Hank Dalton, Ken Fuehrmeyer, Russell Gould and George McCollum went through the learning sessions and toured government facilities, including animal services, public works, the library and more.
“I thought that it was very informative and definitely worthwhile. I learned a great deal about the functions of the county government,” said Ken Fuehrmeyer.
“I loved it! I am telling everyone about it,” said Gould.
A new Citizens Academy begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. To register for the next session, visit: https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy