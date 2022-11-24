The Wildwood Street Sweepers completed another successful clean-up project this week. This project was along Lee Street and nearby roads. A total of 264 gallons of trash were removed from the right-of-way, helping to beautify the neighborhood and prevent refuse from clogging and potentially polluting the city’s stormwater system.
The Wildwood Street Sweepers is a community-based initiative that plans and conducts projects to help improve aesthetics and enhance the quality of life for all who reside in and visit Wildwood. From left to right are: Richard Devine, Elena Daniel, Mark Francis, Susan Wassung, Tara Tradd, Amanda Salazar, Silas Daniel and Tracy Kelley. To learn more or volunteer, call 352-661-6067 or email ttradd@wildwood-fl.gov.