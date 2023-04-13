Rotary Club of The Villages Evening, received over $2,000 in donations from Winn Dixie shoppers during the Rotary Fall Food Drive. The Service Project Committee recently met to allocate those funds to local food pantries.
Hope Lake Weir Food Pantry meets the food needs of over 140 families each week and the club donated $1,500 to help their weekly pantry.
Debbie Schuettler, Village of Tamarind Grove and Operations Manager, accepted the check from Kim Grassi, the food drive chair.
“This pantry helps families that live in the area of Weirsdale and Harbour View Elementary Schools. Our club volunteers at Harbour View and has helped both schools with school supplies and book deliveries. We really felt the pantry needed extra support,” said Grassi.
stated “this was a welcome surprise,” said Schuettler.
Funds also helped Forward Paths Youth Pantry with items that can make an easy meal. Forward Paths helps youth that are transitioning out of the Foster Care system at age 18.
“We have been working with Forward Paths for a few years and realize their pantry has very specific needs for the youth that stop by their Leesburg office for assistance,” said Rotarian Kat Sizemore, who volunteers at Forward Paths.
The committee has also approved a $2,000 donation for LovExtension food pantry.
“Each month, the Evening Rotary sends a food packing team to pack 180-200 bags that we deliver to our homebound elderly. They know it is a challenge for our pantry to keep stocked with certain items that meet the special diet needs of our clients. This donation will really help us restock the pantry of low salt and sugar free items,” according to director, Linda Krupski.
The next Rotary Food Drive is Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the three Winn Dixie locations in The Villages.
Non-perishable food items will be collected during April, at the Village Car Wash in Spanish Springs. For more information go to www.rotaryvillagesevening.com