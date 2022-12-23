With the mercury plunging, the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter County is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs.
“We have our facility open at 2605 South Street, Leesburg for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Lt Jeremy Porter. “With these frigid temperatures, it is extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a brief period of time.So, we are urging all those without shelter to come in.
The shelter is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday through Monday or Tuesday as warming shelter. They will serve a hot breakfast and lunch. Those staying in Lake County shelters will be bussed to their facility at 2605 South Street, Leesburg.
The colder weather coincided with the end of the Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve.
The cold air will make conditions difficult for volunteer bell ringers at retail locations. “The practical, financial support of our community makes it possible for us to help those in need every day of the year, not just at Christmas,” said Porter.
“Your support means that The Salvation Army is there to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, we can provide a hot meal and cup of coffee to a first responder working during times of disaster and we can provide a warm, safe place for someone experiencing homelessness when temperatures drop below freezing.”
In addition to the retail locations, donors can also give online at www.salvationarmyleesburg.org. The Salvation Army is a 501c(3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible.
For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services, or to donate by phone or in person, please call 352-365-0079 or visit the local office at 2605 South Street, Leesburg.