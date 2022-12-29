With the mercury plunging, the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter County is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs.
The colder weather coincided with the end of the Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve.
“The practical, financial support of our community makes it possible for us to help those in need every day of the year, not just at Christmas,” said Porter.
“Your support means that The Salvation Army is there to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, we can provide a hot meal and cup of coffee to a first responder working during times of disaster and we can provide a warm, safe place for someone experiencing homelessness when temperatures drop below freezing.”
Donors can give online at www.salvationarmyleesburg.org. The Salvation Army is a 501c(3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible.
For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services, or to donate by phone or in person, please call 352-365-0079 or visit the local office at 2605 South Street, Leesburg.