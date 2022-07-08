Coleman honored the late Maurice Reshad Walton, who served on the Coleman City Council from Aug. 12 2019 to Oct. 20, 2021, with the dedication of the park’s playground at the J.L. Rowe Park. Maurice served as Coleman City Council member for seat 1.
Walton was employed at a home improvement store and was killed in a vehicle crash on his way to work in 2021.
Walton was “a loyal, dedicated individual,” Coleman Mayor Milton Hill said of the younger man.
“We were really, really honored to have him on the city council with us.”
Hill said Walton was a young man, in his mid-thirties and they wanted to honor him. Along with the monument at the park, they created a momento for the family to take home, that was a replica of the monument.
Hill noted the importance of Walton’s youth as a community leader.
“That’s where our future is,” he said of youth.
Walton was born Sept. 27, 1985 to Charlie and Catherine Walton. He was married to Tracy Walton and the father of two children - Jaden and Jaela.
Along with his time serving the community, Walton enjoyed basketball, going to the beach and golfing. But most of all, he is remembered as being a “family man,” according to Coleman representatives.
“As Mayor of the City of Coleman it is my honor to dedicate the playground here at the J.L. Rowe Park in memory of Mr. Maurice Walton,” Hill said.
The dedication was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18. Hill noted they are working to obtain a grant that will allow them to upgrade the playground equipment.