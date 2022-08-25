With approximately 140 dogs at Sumter County Animal Services, the need to find good homes and clear the shelters has never been more apparent. As part of the annual Clear the Shelters Event cosponsored by NBC and Telemundo, Sumter County Animal Services is holding a special adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. And, it’s free for qualified adopters to adopt a pet from Sumter County.
“Shelters across the nation are struggling with overpopulation in the wake of the Covid-19, Sumter County Animal Services is no different. We are currently housing over 200 animals and are in desperate need for members of the community to adopt, rescue and foster,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, DVM. “We hope that people will come out to find their new best friend.”
There are many benefits to having a pet. Some of these medical benefits include improved blood pressure, lower cholesterol and triglycerides, better heart function, and easing of depression. Pet owners, especially dog owners, tend to get more exercise due to walks with dogs, playing with dogs, etc.
The best part of owning a pet is that you get unconditional love.
And, dogs rescued from animal shelters tend to be especially loyal, thankful, and loving.
And, if you can’t adopt, there is always the need to foster a pet. Whether adopting or fostering, with approximately 200 pets, of which around 140 are dogs, we may just have the perfect furry friend for you.
Please visit the website at www.Sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt to view available animals and visit us on Aug. 27 at Sumter County Animal Services is located at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538.