Commissioners recently considered passing a fire fee assessment that would increase fees for residents, business and industry owners - for residents, it was a 161% increase. For business owners, in some cases, the increase went from hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars for the upcoming fiscal year – Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2024. While costs allocated to residential land use (single family, multi-family and mobile homes) were distributed on a per-dwelling unit, the costs allocated to non-residential land uses were distributed based on square footage for three different categories - commercial, industrial and institutional.
Vacant land within Sumter County was not be subject to the fire assessment MSBU.
Commissioners listened to more than five hours of comments and pleas from citizens, during the Aug. 22 Commission meeting. Residents shared how the proposed increase would impact their lives. One resident, already facing financial issues with the increased cost of living and caring for a family member, was overcome with emotion as she spoke before commissioners, concerned about more increases. Business owners talked about the impact it would have on their businesses and some, that they might not be able to continue operating.
Just before midnight, commissioners voted it down, 3-2. Commissioners Roberta Ulrich, Andy Bilardello and Don Wiley voted not to adopt the recommended hike, while Commissioners Jeff Bogue and Craig Estep voted to approve the hike.
When the meeting ended, commissioners had instead voted in a $1 increase. The meeting decision was also based on working through issues this month, in order to meet their requirement for a balanced budget.
The Times asked commissioners to share comments on why they voted the way they did, as well as any information they think might be important for residents to be aware of.
Following are their responses.
Robert Ulrich
I cast my no vote based on the facts I received from all sides. Resident rates would increase by 161% from $124 to $323.64. Many, especially those in south Sumter and other areas could not afford it.
Commercial and non-residential parcels would increase astronomically. Some as high as 8,000%. Small businesses would be forced to close. Larger companies would not expand or move elsewhere. Businesses are the core source of revenue for the county. Companies would pass the cost to consumers who would be double hit. Americans are already paying exorbitantly high prices.
This debacle began with a Board vote in 2021 to integrate ALS and BLS services. This required brining fire prevention and protection in-house. Residents pushed for the county to run our own ambulance services. The mantra was - You can't put a price on life. We are now dealing with an exorbitant price on life; and no one likes it.
I feel confident that we will find a solution to balance the budget and continue Sumter County's record of excellent services without the draconian cuts speculated by some.
Stay tuned!
Roberta Ulrich
District 1
Andy Bilardello
I was elected to serve as the voice of the people in my district, and as such, I cast my vote in alignment with their expressed preferences. Throughout this deliberative process, I received numerous emails and phone calls from residents, all urging me to vote against the proposed increase. Strikingly, I did not receive a single communication advocating for its approval. Moreover, during the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, I believe that only one individual in attendance supported the proposal.
Personally, I held the belief that endorsing the new rate structure was the correct course of action. I felt it was an imperative decision. However, to vote in favor of the fee increase, against the clear will of the people, would have conveyed a message akin to me saying, "I possess superior judgment, and your preferences are inconsequential."
In my address to the residents present at the BOCC meeting, I voiced my concerns while ensuring they were well-informed. They received insights from the county administrator, the firm responsible for the proposal, as well as both fire chiefs. The audience comprehended that declining this fee adjustment could potentially lead to the closure of fire stations, layoffs of current firefighters, a reduction in personnel for our Basic Life Support (BLS) units, and the inability to recruit new firefighters essential for our county's continued growth. Additionally, they were made aware that our ISO rating and response times would suffer. Importantly, we explained that the alteration in the level of fire protection could result in higher homeowner and business insurance premiums. Regrettably, the residents, while understanding these consequences, expressed indifference.
It is worth noting that the increase in the service fee, from $124 to $323, translates to .55 cents per day for a single-family home. Admittedly, businesses would bear a heavier financial burden based on their square footage, which seems fair as they would require the greatest asset response in case of a fire. I cannot speak for my fellow commissioners, but I can unequivocally affirm that I did not capitulate to the interests of businesses or developers, as some may insinuate. Rather, I cast my vote in accordance with the predominant sentiment among Sumter taxpayers. To me, this exemplifies the essence of being an elected representative—serving as a true reflection of the will of the people.
Andy Bilardello
District 2
Craig Estep
District 3
Craig Estep noted that the Board voted to not increase the fire assessment fee as proposed in the Benesch study and that he supported the Board’s decision. He also noted that the vote resulted in significant budget adjustments that had to be made.
Jeff Bogue
I voted no, which was a vote to approve the fire assessment. The reason I chose to vote this way was based on the fundamental fact that I believe a government official’s first and fiduciary responsibility is to keep the public safe. The fire assessment fee (Non-Ad valorem tax,) has not increased since 2006. In my opinion, the commercial sector has never been asked to pay their fair share. I can’t speak for previous boards but this year, in order to continue the services that the citizens have previously “demanded”, such as the elimination of AMR and implementation of EMS transport by our own fire departments, we had no choice but to increase the fee. This increase would balance the budget as is statutorily required under Florida statutes.
The decision to vote the ordinance and fee increase down will certainly result in a decrease in services, a decrease in our ISO rating and accompanying increases in response time, increased homeowner’s insurance cost and most likely an increase in loss of life and property. I anticipate that with the loss of revenue, Sumter County will most certainly have to shut down stations, increasing response times.
Just as an example, I live in the southwestern portion of the county. My expectation of response times will go from where it is now at 8-12 minutes, to most certainly 25-30 minutes. This vote has most certainly increased how long it takes a paramedic or fire service to arrive. While the fees to the average person may seem high, they are consistent with neighboring counties with similar services.
Yes, the cost to the commercial sector would have been significantly more, but is it fair for Walmart to pay the same amount that someone living in a 1,500 sq. foot home pays? I say no. Those commercial services require specialized equipment and staffing levels that residential services do not require. This was the vote to attempt to move the burden off the homeowner and fairly spread it out over the entire community, as it should be.
During all the hearings to discuss these changes, few if anyone ever came to give input. This left the decision to the board, which tentatively approved the amendment 5-0. It was not until the public hearing that three commissioners flipped their vote.
Jeff Bogue
District 4
Don Wiley
District 5
The recent vote on the changes in the fire assessment for Sumter County by the Board of County Commissioners was, in my opinion, a failure by the Board for the residents and businesses of Sumter County. I am speaking for myself and not for the other commissioners. I failed to adequately communicate the need for the changes, I failed to adequately explain what these changes were, and I failed to ensure that everyone understood what the real costs are to operate our combined fire departments.
Let me take the last failure first, what is the true costs to residents and businesses for our combined fire services here in Sumter County? Most believe that the $124 Fire Assessment on their annual property tax bill is all they pay, for most of the count taxpayers this is incorrect. This fire assessment only covers about 25% of the total operating cost of the fire departments, the rest comes from the general fund whose main funding is the annual ad valorem tax on individual properties. On your annual property tax bill this is the first line item and the one we are always talking about when we discuss property tax rates or millage rate cuts. Our fire departments and sheriff’s office are the two biggest items this money goes to.
The fire departments represent about 25-30% of this budget. In my tax bill for 2022 that ad valorem tax is $1240, so $310 of it PLUS the $124 Fire Assessment went to fund our fire departments, or about $434 last year. Each resident and business can do the same calculations to find out what they are really paying for fire services.
There are some properties within Sumter County that only paid $124 last year, these were mostly smaller properties with low taxable values that exemptions such as homestead reduce their taxable value to $0 and these properties pay no ad valorem tax. To assume that $124 is all any resident or business is paying, however, is grossly incorrect. I failed to explain this to our residents and businesses.
Why the big change and where did the money go?
Quite simply, ambulance services. Two and a half years ago, the cry came out from across the county about poor ambulance service and the time it was taking to get transported. The BOCC listened, formed a committee to investigate and make recommendations, and residents came forward from all across the county, me included, expressing their opinions and desires on this critical topic. The predominant opinion was that the fire departments should bring transport services in house and provide them and not use a for-profit company as was the current operations.
Once again, the BOCC listened, sided with the residents and efforts started to provide these services starting Oct. 1, 2022. The BOCC also warned residents at the time that this was going to have a cost. Those costs became a reality in August when TRIM notices went out. I failed to explain this to our residents and businesses.
Once the TRIM notices started hitting the mailboxes, email and phones went afire for the commissioners about the cost increases. My initial reaction was that people thought “someone else” would pay for this cost increase, the truth is that that “someone else” faces us each morning in the mirror, there is no “someone else”. We as the residents asked for better ambulance services and we as the residents must pay for it. In the grand scheme of things, for most (but not all) residents, the $200 increase itself wasn’t a huge impact. There was, and still is, a misconception that this is a 160% increase, but as I explained above, for me this was to be less than a 50% increase.
The worst impact of the new fire assessment, however, was on our business community. Many businesses were seeing $5,000, $10,000, $100,000, or more in addition to fire assessments. This was to hit not just the bigger business, but also every mom-and-pop store and shop in the county. Most may not realize it but there are not the same tax protections on commercial property as there are on residential property, no homestead exemptions, and others to help shelter their values. Businesses are already paying a higher tax burden than residential property owners, and remember, 25% of that was already going to fund the fire departments. These tax increases were unsustainable.
Tax increases on business always result in higher costs to the consumers and/or lower profits. Any cost a business experiences – material, labor, energy, taxes, etc., always gets passed to the consumer. While most costs affect a business no matter its location, taxes are very local and can have a positive or negative impact on a business community, in this case all of Sumter County. These higher costs would have driven prices higher and customers away from our Sumter County businesses, and with it a great many jobs. This would have been an economic disaster for Sumter County, for residents and businesses alike.
Two years ago, efforts to raise one time impact fees sent ripples through our local economy. This annual fire assessment increase would have been a tsunami that would have drowned our economy and taken years to recover from, if ever.
As a County Commissioner I represent all of Sumter County, Villages residents, county residents and businesses alike, and it takes all of us together to make Sumter County the great community it is, but it only takes five people - the BOCC, to devastate that community for all of us. I could not do that to our home. I made the motion and voted to not enact this fire assessment because the impact on Sumter County was too great. I believe that this was the correct decision for ALL of Sumter County. I also believe that this was a failure, that I, as a board member, failed to ask the question of what the real impact would be on our businesses and how that would impact on our economy. I failed to fully assess the impact on all of Sumter County. Fortunately, the residents and businesses reached out and opened my eyes to the full implications of this in time to stop this. For your feedback I thank you, and for my failure I offer to each resident and business of Sumter County my apologies and my assurance that it won’t happen again.
So where do we go from here? The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of activity trying to make the necessary budget and services cuts to support the board’s actions for next year. The County staff has done a remarkable job and the proposed concessions by the Firefighter’s Union that represents SCFEMS cannot go without mention. The next year will be a time of austerity for Sumter County as we try to plan for the next year and figure out how to pay for and provide the needed services for all of Sumter County. There are many ideas on the table that will be considered, some better than others. One thing is certain in my mind, the pendulum from two years ago swung too far the other way and we must now somehow find a way to center it and provide that balance of better service at an acceptable cost. It will be a difficult challenge but one I am sure we will be victorious over as failure again is not acceptable.
Don Wiley
District 5