Mark Stephen “Steve” Doggett
“The one thing that I could say is that on and off the field he was always a coach. Through life and life lessons, and just growing up - he was always a coach,” said an emotional Stephen Doggett as he talked about his dad, Mark Stephen “Steve” Doggett.
Retired teacher and coach, the elder Doggett passed away on Friday, Jan. 17.
“He was my best friend,” Doggett said, still dealing with the recent loss of his dad.
“He always good for a laugh,” and “… could always brighten up a room with his antics. He’ll be missed.”
Doggett said it wasn’t any one thing that gave him his biggest life lesson from his dad, but rather in his just in his, “being a man and honoring your word.”
“He loved to fish,” and Doggett has memories of bass fishing with his dad, as well as hunting with him in Richloam. He recalls going to the football field or the softball, even as a small child.
And, while his dad coached four generations of students, he also coached his own children and “never missed a game,” Doggett said.
“He was definitely tough on you. They don’t make ‘em like that anymore,” he said with a laugh.
In recent days, the family found their dad’s framed employment letter from the Sumter County School District – dated 1979, noting he never took another job.
“He was there 41 years.”
Before teaching, he grew up in St. Petersburg, played plenty of baseball of his own and went on to attend Florida State University.
Coach Doggett’s former co-worker, George Joyce, III, said, “It’s tough losing Steve.”
“He touched so many people,” said Joyce and his wife, Roberta.
Joyce said Steve was called Big Dog, citing his welcoming nature and the way that he cared for “…every student like they were his own.”
He was an ESE teacher, coach and event assistant principal at the school and Joyce cited his upstanding character and morals.
“And his humor,” Mrs. Joyce said.
They said he always had a funny story to share or found the humor in a situation and when something had to be dealt with, it was “I got it,” for Steve, adding he always went over and above.
“He would do whatever it took to make things okay. He was kind of the fixer,” Joyce said.
The younger Doggett echoed that – he said his dad has his certification to drive busses, so to save the school money, he would at times drive the bus and coach the game.
Then, with his dad’s sense of humor and a laugh, he said the real incentive might have been the free meal for the bus driver.
“That was the perk for him,” he laughed.
The elder Doggett was also at anything local, Joyce said of events like the prom and extra-curricular school activities, having dedicated more than 40 years of service to Sumter County Schools serving in various capacities, including teacher, administrator and coach.
Joyce pointed out the comments from the people posting on social media, regarding how they miss him.
It’s “Hard to find people who would have something negative to say about him,” Joyce said.
“The first day I came to Wildwood High School, in 1996, he was just as welcoming and as friendly,” Joyce said, explaining that Steve treated them as if they had known each other for a long time.
“My heart is broken it really is,” Joyce said.
“He deserved so much more retirement time,” they said.
Steve’s wife Stacia also worked at the school. Joyce said they lived in Coleman and then built a home in Oxford.
“I actually coached football with Steve, years ago. He was always looking out for the kids,” said Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley, noting that he would work with the kids to help do the right thing and make the right choices.
“He was always very student-centered – doing what was best for the kids.”
He’d been around a long time and “He knew a lot of people in the community,” Shirley said, noting he was able to just “Call Momma directly or call Daddy directly,” when he needed to get with parents.
Joyce said, “We did everything together. He was my buddy,” noting their families would get together for dinners and events, as well as they time they served at school.
Joyce said one of their favorite times was when kids would be trick or treating – the group would get together that Joyce’s home and pass out candy as kids arrived throughout the evening, some coming by hayride.
“That was Wildwood High School,” he said of the friendliness there, adding that there were so many husband and wife teams at the school, which was rare. Along with Joyce and his wife, Roberta, who worked in the office, there were the Doggetts and Robert Hampton – teacher, coach and eventually principal, along with his wife Sherry, who was a teacher.
Susan Beiersdorfer at the school, along with her husband and others with either both spouses at the school or in the school system were the Morelands and the Keilers.
Joyce said many of the couples spent time outside the school together too. He said he and Roberta had moved down from New York, their extended family still there, so Wildwood High School “was like a big family.”
“They were our family here in Florida,” he said, noting that he and Mrs. Joyce are from New York, with their extended families there.
When they were all the school, he said it was “the idea that we were a family first.”
Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Anee Marie Brown.
He is survived by his wife Stacia, his children and stepchildren - Ray Moses (Dawn), Stephen Doggett (Carolyn) and Grant Doggett and his grandchildren - Raelynn and Randy Moses, and James and Julia Doggett, who called him “Diddy.”
A celebration of his life/remembrance will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in the gymnasium at Wildwood Middle High School - 700 Huey St. Wildwood.
L.C. Coney
L.C. Coney, “…was the giant of giants,” said Jeremy Langford of the former South Sumter High School band director. Coney spent 10 years at what was once Mills High School, at least another two decades directing at South Sumter High School and a lifetime impacting those he met.
Coney, 87, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27.
Also a band director, Langford’s parents graduated South Sumter during those years. Langford knew Coney well, although Coney had been retired longer than Langford has been teaching. He said Coney was directing at Mills High School before schools were integrated and was a part the effort to bring the two schools together.
“He was an icon. He was a giant of giants,” Langford said, noting that even so, he never acted that way and never had an unkind word to say. He pointed out that people had the utmost respect for him.
At times, Coney and Langford would share a ride to judging events.
“He was retired, but he stayed active.”
“What an incredible time to listen to his stories,” Langford said. It was during those times, Langford learned that in his early years, there were even times when Coney had played back-up for some professional performers.
He also remembers a piece of paper that Coney gave him one day, on the importance of a smile and how it can impact a person’s day.
“He cared about the individual, not just the band,” he said.
Sandra McClanahan, a current teacher at South Sumter, was a student of Coney’s who put together information on her former band director to share with current faculty. She said she was first chair clarinet and band captain. She also played piano for the choir, jazz band, the Raiderettes, soloists and ensemble groups.
With humor, she said when she was in tenth grade, Coney showed up during her second period class and told her teacher that HE had changed her schedule because he needed her in choir as the pianist.
“Because of him, I traveled around Europe for a month with America’s Youth in Concert,” she said, adding that he got her tuition waived to Lake-Sumter with a music scholarship.
“He was one of the best teachers I ever had the pleasure of learning from,” noting he was a huge influence on many students.
Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley said that it wasn’t just as band director that he impacted kids, but in life – giving them good advice to help make the right choices
“He really made a difference in the band program,” and was “… a fantastic musician.”
Coney was also the band director at South Sumter High School when Shirley was a student there. He said he recalled an incident that occurred when Coney first arrived. He was directing the band during the Raiders game – they were set to play the National Anthem. Evidently, the band wasn’t together and Coney “… stopped them about two measures in, kind of glared at them,” then had them start all over again. The second time, they were right on.
Shirley said it might have even been his first game as band director and he remembers thinking, “Wow, this is someone we need to watch.”
“Coney was a great band director,” he said.
After retiring from the district, Coney gave private music lessons for years, but even after leaving the school system, he was always willing to help. Shirley said he asked him to sit in on interviews when he was trying to hire a band director for South Sumter Middle School. While Shirley said he knows all about teaching skills, he knows nothing about music, so he counted on Coney for help.
Home life with Coney
Betty Coney said she had seen her future husband around for a long time before they actually met. She was younger than he was - he was from Leesburg and she was from Eustis. Although she had seen him around for a long time, they didn’t actually meet for years. It was after a dance, when a friend of hers went to the stage and asked Coney to play the song “Misty” for her.
“I went up and congratulated him on what fine job he had done,” she said.
That was the beginning of their relationship. It was during the time that Coney was band director at Mills High School and this year, July 23, would have been their 58th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters - Gessner Harris and Melodi Maria Anderson. They also have four grandchildren.
She said, “Many times, we refer to him as the person with big bark and no bite.”
She said when she looks back over everything, “If there was something good to be done for anyone, that’s where we saw his real humanity.”
Not to mention that “He was a genius when it came to his music ability.” A woodwind man – the saxophone was his main instrument, according to his wife, who said, “He can make sax talk.”
He began playing when was eight years old – taught by his Uncle Pete, who was also a saxophone player. A music major herself, Mrs. Coney said she was most impressed with his marching band site reading performance.
“He always fascinated me with his site reading,” she said, noting he get a quick scan of new music when they went to district and state competitions, but he would find the points that he needed to prepare the band for and let them know what to watch out for right away.
“It astonished me, his talent in being able to do that.”
During those retirement years, he continued giving lessons for two decades, at one point, teaching 25 students private lessons. He was also consulting with band directors and other work.
“At the beginning of integration of schools, he was a foremost person in the community,” she said.
When he left Mills and moved to Bushnell, the school song was Dixie, she said, noting that it has a different meaning for different people. He played the song.
“Did he want to? Did he feel uplifted? Did it add to his integrity? No, but he did,” she said, noting he played it as professionally as he did anything else.
She said she told him she would refuse to play it.
“He was such a family member and assumed the responsibility for his family - that’s what he was processing,” she said, noting that he put his responsibility to them first - making sure he was able to take care of them.
And so …he was “very professional and put his all into it.”
She said it was such an example and the “best thing for humanity,” adding that “Equity for all,” is what Coney stood for. He was going to find a way for all of his kids to be successful.
“That’s what he did, regardless of how he had to do it. To be successful and that’s called equity,” she said, again, praising his example.
And then, there was the time he was offered a position at Stanton in Jacksonville.
“Needless to say, we stayed here,” she said, explaining that she thinks he had “…established such a love for that little band in South Sumter County.”
“While they think they loved him, I think he loved them even more. I don’t think he could have pulled himself away,” she said of his love for the people of Sumter County.