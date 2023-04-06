Oetting spoke

Marcea Oetting spoke to members of the Daughters of the American Revolution during their recent meeting. She was dressed in Colonial attire as she portrayed Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams.

The March 10 meeting of Bertha Hereford Hall, NS Daughters of the American Revolution, took place at the community building at Venetian Gardens, Leesburg. The regent reported that the chapter was awarded 45 certificates at the Spring Conference, held May 3-5 in Orlando.

