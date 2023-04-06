The March 10 meeting of Bertha Hereford Hall, NS Daughters of the American Revolution, took place at the community building at Venetian Gardens, Leesburg. The regent reported that the chapter was awarded 45 certificates at the Spring Conference, held May 3-5 in Orlando.
Abigail Adams visits DAR Chapter
- Submitted by: Joyce White, Honorary Regent Bertha Hereford Hall, NSDAR
