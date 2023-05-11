A question we received from a resident was asking how to take care of her Meyer lemon tree. We’ll address that question directly, but we are also including links that will aid you with the proper culture of various citrus for the homeowner. After all, what is a Florida landscape without citrus!
The Meyer lemon is a bushy shrub-like plant with dark green leaves and extremely fragrant blossoms. It is thought to be a cross between a lemon and a sweet orange. The plant was brought from China in 1908 by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plantsperson, Frank Meyer.
Lemons and limes are in the acid citrus group, which are normally cold sensitive. But not the Meyer lemon! It is cold hardy and grows in any zone in Florida. But if the temperature drops below 20 degrees it will need some cold protection. Be sure your cover reaches the ground where you can secure it. A couple of days prior to an anticipated freeze, water the lemon tree. The sun will warm the damp ground and release that warmth during the freeze. This is good to do for any cold sensitive plant when freezing temperatures are anticipated.
Meyer lemons bear fruit during fall and winter. Soil preference is sandy loam with a preference for a soil pH of 5.5 to 6.5. It prefers moist soil, but do not overwater. Meyers are self-pollinating; however, bees and other pollinators will visit the bush.
Fertilization? Depends on the age of the tree and ingredients in the fertilizer (note the numbers). This link will give you instructions on fertilization. One warning! Do not use a one-pound coffee can to measure your citrus fertilizer. A one-pound coffee can could equal 3 pounds of fertilizer! Fertilize citrus, including the Meyer lemon, per this UF/IFAS publication by Robert Rouse and Mongi Zekri. https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/HS132
The “Experts” are here to answer your horticulture-related questions regarding plants, landscapes, vegetable gardening, insects (the good, the bad and the ugly!), weeds, pesticides, lawns, fertilizers, and all things plant related.
Questions emailed to us may be used in a weekly article, but we will certainly answer you personally also. Email sumter@ifas.ufl.edu, put Ask the Experts in the subject line, and your email will be forwarded to us. Feel free to include pictures.
UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.