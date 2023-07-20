Delores Lewis spent a half century working at the Sumter County Farmer’s Market. Known to vendors and cow buyers alike as ‘Granny,’ the Webster native started part time as a clerk under Lamar Hall, a longtime auctioneer at the market, said her husband Cecil Lewis.
Delores ‘Granny’ passed away earlier this month.
“If you didn’t know Delores, you missed a lot in life,” Lewis said, noting she was helpful and loving and worried more about others than herself.
“Not only was she a wife, but she was a mother. She was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said, noting that she would tell him something and then say, “’Honey I’m just trying to make a better person out of you,’ and she did.”
At the flea market, she eventually began collecting booth rent and working on Tuesdays clerking.
About 17 years ago, at 58, she became office manager and worked for another 15 years, before retiring in 2021.
“We met at the Beville’s Corner Drive-In theater in 1966,” said Lewis.
With humor, he said it was pretty much love at first sight – he had been on a date with someone else and after he met Delores, he took his date home and went back to see Delores again.
“We got married July 17. This past Friday was our 56th wedding anniversary,” he said.
They had one son, Travis (Booger), who passed away in 1999, Lewis said. Travis also worked at the market for about 12 years.
“She was there with her cousin, and her cousin was there with my cousin,” he said, noting that their cousins ended up marrying each other too. That was Jerry and Wanda Stokes.
They spent as much time together as they could while they were dating, he said, noting she had good parents and back then, 50 years ago, things were, “…lot different than what it is now.”
“A home girl,” Delores was from Webster, but they moved to his family’s property in Okahumpka, where they were living when she passed at age 75.
While she worked at the market, he was a jack-of-all trades – a mechanic, cowboy and mostly driving a truck, he said.