The March 11 meeting of Granville Beville Chapter 2234, United Daughters of the Confederacy, was held at the home of Joyce White. There were 14 ladies in attendance with one prospective member, Elizabeth Herman, and one member of the Children of the Confederacy, Jentry Millard.
Irish Wolf shared her original poem, “Harriet Cole” and reported on the book Embellishments by Astrida Schaeffer. Carol Anderson reported on the book A Southern View of the Invasion of the Southern States and the War of 1861-1865 by Samuel A’Court Ashe. Joyce White reported on the fiction book, The Plainsman, by Lori Copeland.
President White reported that the General Organization of the UDC has received a grant from the Americana Corner to help restore the library back to the grandeur that it was prior to the fire. President General Jinny Widowski is urging members from New York to California to enroll 500 new members by Oct. 15 of this year.
Registrar Tammy Moore reported that she is working on one UDC application and six Children of the Confederacy applications. One application is still pending at the General level.
White and Mary Harrison reported on the Kirby Smith Tea that they attended on Feb. 26. It was the 125th anniversary of the founding of the chapter. They will attend the Mary Custis Lee Chapter’s 110th anniversary on March 18.
Anderson presented a program about Dr. Rufus Benjamin Weaver.
On June 23, 1866, the names and burial locations of 600 confederate soldiers was published in the Gettysburg newspaper. Requests poured in for help in locating loved ones. Rufus went to work and exhumed, catalogued and placed remains of thousands of southerners in boxes, to send south.
On June 20, 1872, a solemn procession of wagons bearing Richmond’s first shipment of confederate dead from Gettysburg, made its way to Hollywood Cemetery. A thousand former Confederate soldiers followed, preceded by former southern generals, including General George E. Pickett.
In 2014, Camp 1939 Sons of Confederate Veterans, erected a marker in Gettysburg in honor and appreciation for what Weaver had done for 3,320 Confederate soldiers who had died at the Battle of Gettysburg.
Born in 1841, Weaver died in 1936 and is buried in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Philadelphia.
Picture: Group picture of those at the meeting.
The March 11 meeting of Granville Beville Chapter 2234, United Daughters of the Confederacy, was held at the home of Joyce White. There were 14 ladies in attendance.