Villages Evening Rotary Club recently called on two groups of high school students to help with their Labyrinth Spring Festival. The Villages High School Interact Club helped build the Labyrinth and the students also helped install the labyrinth the day of the event.
Rotarians donated another $200 to their club. Villages Morning Rotary Club, Stephanie Furnong, accepted the check for VHS Interact saying "the students enjoyed the opportunity and were surprised by the second donation from the Evening Rotary."
The second group was the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Explorer Post 044, which was launched in 2021.
Rotarians, Sue Bodenner (Tierra del Sol South), Tim Treat (and Julie Schmied agreed "the high school volunteers the day of the festival definitely helped out” and Jim Bodenner added, "I can tell you the parking lot would not have been as well run.These young people were cheerful, energetic and really helpful."
"We feel that promoting interaction amongst the youth of Sumter County, law enforcement and the community is an important part of our program," according to Deputy Holloway. "We were happy to help out and really appreciate that the Evening Rotarians wanted to thank us by providing funds for our troop," stated Holloway.
In order to earn funds to compete, the Explorers will engage in community projects such as neighborhood clean ups, as well as other community oriented events like the Labyrinth Spring Festival. These projects not only help the students raise money via donations, but will help instill the importance of community relations and involvement.
There are currently openings for the Sumter Explorers program. If you have a child between the ages of 14-21 interested in a future career in law enforcement, your child could be eligible to participate in the Explorers program. The Explorers will train for things like high-risk traffic stops, building searches, crime scenes, and much more. Each year there is a competition where Explorers will compete with other Explorer Posts throughout the State of Florida in the categories for which they have trained.
Meetings/trainings are held once a week in the evenings. If you have questions about the explorer program email explorers@sumterso.org.