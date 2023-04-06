The Poinciana and Friends Social Club has donated to nonprofit causes in The Villages.
“We wanted to both reinvigorate our socials after the Covid pause and give back. So Friday, we held a Wine Bingo at Lake Miona Recreation Center,” coordinators noted.
More than 200 people attended and the group raised $2,700 for Smiles for Veterans.
“Villagers really came out to have fun, win some of the 84 bottles of wine and help veterans receive dental care,” according to Cindy Ivy, Village of Poinciana.
“I call bingo quite often, but this cause really was close to home and I was happy to be part of raising over $2,600 for this dental program for veterans,” said Retired United States Air Force Col. Frank Walker.
“This donation comes at a very good time. We are closing in on 400 grants for dental services, including dentures for 25 low-income veterans, since 2018 Donations like this help us sustain the grants,” according to Rotarian Jim Bodenner, Village of Tierra del Sol.
The Evening Rotary club started the SMILES FOR VETERANS fund to help low-income veterans obtain dental services at Langley Health Services. The veterans served live in Sumter, Marion and Citrus counties and pay $5 for their dental appointment.
“The Smiles for Veterans fund also has support from Sunshine State Veterans Fund, Summer Glen Veterans Fund, the Morning Rotary Club of The Villages and the Military Officers Association of America, and individuals,” Bodenner said.
“The early days, we served just a few veterans, but as donations came in we could promote it more,” says Dusty Rhodes, Rotarian and Navy Rotarian.
Langley provides dental services for $50. Smiles for Veterans provides a $45 grant to Langley leaving a $5 copay for the veteran. To date, 376 grants have been paid by the fund.
As Langley provided dental services to the first 100 veterans, they noticed a pattern of multiple tooth extractions and the need for dentures.
“This was a big challenge because of the cost of dentures,” according to Paul Quinn, Langley Health Services.
“Our primary mission is serving low income persons and families. Services are provided on a sliding fee scale.”
Quinn worked with Bodenner to confirm a cost and grant benefit. A starter fund for 12 grants, during the next year, will allow a qualifying veteran to have a full set of dentures for $800 on time payments and a grant for the balance.
“We had 12 veterans pretty quickly,” said Quinn.
So more funds were raised just for dentures. In two years, 18 veterans have completed getting dentures and nine more are pending.
“This can make a major difference, not only in confidence and smiling, but in comfort and health,” stated Bodenner.
“Our funding partners and individual donors have been an important part of the sustainability of this program. “
For more information, www.rotaryVillagesEvening.com.