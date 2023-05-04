Dade Battlefield Historic State Park hosts a variety of events throughout the year. The park is located off Battlefield Drive in Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.
May 16, Tuesday • 10 a.m. to noon
Quilling Class
Join expert volunteers as they teach participants how to do the historic art of quilling. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
May 23, Tuesday • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.
May 28, Sunday • 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
June 9, Friday • 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person/class activity fee. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
June 12, Monday • 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wild Foods Foraging
Wild foods abound at Dade Battlefield waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides. We will forage for wild foods on the park grounds, create some wild food dishes and sample! Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required at 352-793-4781 or DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov. Please include phone number when registering.
June 14, Wednesday • 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Weeki Wachee Wildife Encounters
Come for a special wildlife outreach program by staff from Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. See animals in person and learn fun facts about these critters. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
June 17, Saturday • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Florida Bats by Florida Bat Conservancy
Florida bats are an important part of our ecosystem, consuming up to 3,000 insects per night. Join Shari Blissett-Clark as she shares natural history information about Florida bats and does some show and tell with a few live bats. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
June 21, Wednesday • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Florida Black Bear Curriculum Workshop for Educators
Black bears and their habitats are studied and celebrated in this educational workshop which will include educational activities on bears and their habitats and provide a free on-line curriculum guide and other printed bear materials. The workshop is geared towards any educator who works with elementary and middle school aged students. The workshop is free to all educators but space is limited. To register please call 352-793-4781 or contact DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
June 22, Thursday •10 a.m. – noon
Florida Trees with County Forester Arthur Clothier
Join County Forester Arthur Clothier for a walk through the forest to learn our common trees followed by fun tree activities. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
June 23, Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.