April 8, Saturday • 10 a.m. – noon
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park hosts a variety of events throughout the year. The park is located off Battlefield Drive in Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.
April 8, Saturday • 10 a.m. – noon
Eggs in the Park
Free annual event for children ages 0-12 and their families. Egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. for all ages followed by several games and relays.
April 10, Monday • 10 a.m. – noon
Gopher Tortoise Day Program
Join park staff to celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day with gopher tortoise games, activities and walk. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
April 11, Tuesday • 10 a.m. – noon
Gourd Bird House Class
Dress up your yard with your own homemade gourd bird house. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
April 13, Thursday • 10 a.m. – noon
Traditional Knitting
Join park volunteers and learn how to knit. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.
April 14, Friday • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk
Join us for a ranger-led Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass.
April 18, Tuesday • 10 a.m. – noon
Mandala Rock Painting Class
Join expert volunteers as they teach participants how to do the historic art of mandala painting on rocks or recycled small tins. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration is required. E-mail DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or call the park office at 352-793-4781 to register.
April 22, Saturday • 8 a.m. to noon
Breakfast with a Park Ranger
Join a park ranger for a Dutch Oven breakfast followed by a nature/history walk and an Earth Day craft. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.
April 29, Saturday • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.