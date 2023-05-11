Delta Gamma at WWES

Three Delta Gamma members, Sue Miller, Viki Ferrell and Louise Ross, presented the chapter’s encouragement banner to Wildwood Elementary School on April 18. Delta Gamma’s main purpose this year has been to encourage and support Sumter County schools and teachers. Those pictured from left to right are Summer Shirley - principal; Louise Ross, Heather Davis – teacher, Brittany Brown – assistant principal; Kelley Penson – teacher, Meggan Mannino - assistant principal, Miller, Ferrell and Sue Palmer.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Woman, infant killed in crash
- Better Life working for playground equipment
- Detour on Marsh Bend, between C.R. 500 and C.R. 470
- Man arrested on warrant for five counts of attempted murder
- Unidentified man killed in crash
- Diane Lamb: Love what you do ... or do what you love
- SCSO: Man arrested for child pornography
- Wildcats sign on for college football
- Social Security Matters: About Social Security Benefits for My Minor Children