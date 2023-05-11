Delta Gamma at WWES

 Three Delta Gamma members, Sue Miller, Viki Ferrell and Louise Ross, presented the chapter’s encouragement banner to Wildwood Elementary School on April 18.  Delta Gamma’s main purpose this year has been to encourage and support Sumter County schools and teachers.  Those pictured from left to right are Summer Shirley - principal; Louise Ross, Heather Davis – teacher, Brittany Brown – assistant principal; Kelley Penson – teacher, Meggan Mannino - assistant principal, Miller, Ferrell and Sue Palmer.

