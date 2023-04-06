Linda Mims

Shown left to right are: Linda Mims, Becca McCorkle, Elizabeth Woody and Kay Wall. McCorkle and Woody were honored at the recent Alpha Delta Kappa meeting.

The monthly Alpha Delta Kappa meeting of Delta Gamma was held at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell on Thursday, March 23.  Those in attendance were Kay Wall, Joyce White, Viki Ferrell, Sue Miller, Betty Caruthers, Linda Mims, Louise Ross, Josephine Simons, Jackie Jones, Jackie Peterson, and two Teachers of the Year, Elizabeth Woody and Becca McCorkle.

President Wall thanked members for their participation at Webster Elementary School this year with the donations, a banner and luncheon that was provided on Wednesday, Feb. 22.   The chapter also presented two grants - one $250 each to teachers Sarah Olsen and Evelyn Welch. Both teachers applied for grants from the group. The presentation was made on Monday, Feb. 27 at Wildwood Middle High School.

Recommended for you