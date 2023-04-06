The monthly Alpha Delta Kappa meeting of Delta Gamma was held at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell on Thursday, March 23. Those in attendance were Kay Wall, Joyce White, Viki Ferrell, Sue Miller, Betty Caruthers, Linda Mims, Louise Ross, Josephine Simons, Jackie Jones, Jackie Peterson, and two Teachers of the Year, Elizabeth Woody and Becca McCorkle.
President Wall thanked members for their participation at Webster Elementary School this year with the donations, a banner and luncheon that was provided on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The chapter also presented two grants - one $250 each to teachers Sarah Olsen and Evelyn Welch. Both teachers applied for grants from the group. The presentation was made on Monday, Feb. 27 at Wildwood Middle High School.
The banner that was placed at Webster Elementary will be moved to Wildwood Elementary School next. The purpose of the banner is to let the local school teachers and staff know that Delta Gamma supports the Sumter County School District.
Ross and Ferrell announced the number of donated hours and money to projects this year. White displayed the last two newspaper articles that appeared in the Sumter Sun Times. Members discussed how the chapter can support the Wildwood Elementary School next.
Miller presented gifts to two Teachers of the Year: Elizabeth Woody of Wildwood Elementary School and Becca McCorkle of Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School. Both teachers expressed their appreciation for their gifts and the encouragement from the chapter.
“These are challenging times for teachers and students. Both teachers shared their experiences in and out of the classroom and the needs of students and teachers in today’s ever changing world,” White said.
The next meeting will be on April 27 at Sumterville Center and the last meeting of the school year will be May 25 in Sumterville with an executive board discussion before the regular meeting.