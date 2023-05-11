The monthly Alpha Delta Kappa meeting of Delta Gamma was held at the Sumterville Community Center on Thursday, April 27. Those in attendance were Kay Wall, Joyce White, Viki Ferrell, Sue Miller, Betty Caruthers, Linda Mims, Louise Ross, Teacher of the Year at Wildwood Middle High School Emily Keeler, student Kadie Mariano. Kadie will be attending the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas, May 13-19, and has been accepted into the science summer program for seven weeks at the University of Florida. Kadie is a junior at Wildwood Middle High School.
President Wall highlighted some of the chapter’s achievements this year which includes the awarding of grants to two teachers for classroom projects; donations to the FSU ADK Scholarship House; donation to the textbook fund of the Scholarship House; donations to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, World Understanding, and the Longest Day for Alzheimer’s Disease. The Delta Gamma banner was placed at two schools this year. The purpose of the banner is to let the local school teachers and staff know that Delta Gamma supports the Sumter County School System.