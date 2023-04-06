Easter Egg Hunts
Easter Jam
Easter Jam at First Baptist Church of Oxford, Saturday, April 8, from noon to 3 p.m.
An Easter celebration for the entire family. Bounce house, snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, food. The egg hunt is for ages infant to fifth grade. Fi
rst Baptist Church of Oxford • 4060 C.R. 108, Oxford - (352) 748-2392
Please RSVP by April 1st by visiting our website
Eggs in the Park
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park will host their annual Eggs in the Park egg hunt for children.
The event is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8.
It’s a free annual event for children ages 0-12 years, along with their families. Egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. for all ages followed by several games and relays. The park is located off Battlefield Drive in Bushnell.
Special Services
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffke
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee – Resurrection Sunday Service at 7:30 a.m. on the west side of the church at the church - 802 C.R. 470.
Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill – Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 and 11 a.m. Easter Service – free take-home Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 and under. The church is located at 5635 C.R. 316A Bushnell.
AdventHealth Zephyrhills] Easter Sunrise Service
Be renewed! All are welcome!
For more than 30 years, AdventHealth Zephyrhills has brought the East Pasco community together on Easter Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
We will fill your hearts with beautiful music and conclude with a dove release. An offering will be taken for the Zephyrhills-Wesley Chapel Ministerial Association.
This event is free and open to the public. Designated parking will be available at AdventHealth Zephyrhills for Easter Sunrise Service guests.
In case of inclement weather, we suggest that you check AdventHealth Zephyrhills Facebook page for up-to-date event information or call the hospital operator at 813-788-0411.
Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m. Complimentary light refreshments will be provided.
It will be held on the front lawn of AdventHealth Zephyrhills - 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Seating is limited. It’s recommended that attendees bring a lawn chair.
Easter Services at New Covenant
Easter Sunrise will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
Easter Orchard Worship
11 a.m. for children kindergarten through fifth grade.
New Covenant United Methodist Church at 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages.
Resurrection Sunday Service
9 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Please bring your sweaters – service will be outdoors.
The church has 200 chairs ready for outdoor seating and the service will include special music.
No dress code – jeans, T-shirts and tattoos welcome!
Wahoo Baptist Church - 4517 CR 319, Bushnell.
Easter Week
Revival planned
Something for Easter – a plain old gospel tent meeting.
Join David Johnson and others, as they fill the air with praise and worship, teaching and preaching the word of God.
Everyone is welcome to the Resurrection Week event, under the 200-seat tent. The event will be held on the grounds of the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing, at I-75 and Rt. 484 in Ocala.
The revival will be held nightly, starting at 6 p.m. from April 2 through April 9.
For more information, call and/or text 720-697-3502. You can also email evangm77@aol.com
Arrive early to visit the museum and Johnson urges those attending to bring a friend, their Holy Bible and their own chair – or use a chair under the tent.