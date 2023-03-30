Easter is a springtime holiday that marks a prime opportunity to cast off the remnants of winter weather and dress a home in bright, colorful hues.
Come Easter, tulips and daffodils may be sprouting, lilies are on display in churches and many other spring touches are incorporated into home decor. Celebrants who will be hosting their families or more intimate Easter gatherings can extend the eye-catching improvements to the dining table. Easter centerpieces are a prime way to add color and ambiance to interior designs.
Ideas:
• Carrot-filled container: Embrace an Easter bunny theme by hanging a bundle of carrots inside a glass vase or bowl and topping with orange, yellow and other spring-themed flowers and greenery.
• Pussy willow basket: Weave pussy willow stems into a basket shape or braid them together to make a ring. Then fill with colored Easter eggs or flower petals.
• Nested flowers: Purchase a wooden or wicker basket and weave or glue small twigs onto it. This will give it the look of a natural bird’s nest, which is one of the markers of the spring season. The nest can cradle spring blooms, such as tulips or hold Easter eggs.
• Easter bunny garden: Fill a shallow ceramic bowl with floral design moss or another green filler. Place a gold-foil chocolate bunny or a ceramic rabbit in the center and put small tea light candles and a small glass canister of pastel-colored candy eggs to complete the picture.
• Take a ‘peep’: Marshmallow Peeps are an Easter staple and they can have a place outside of Easter baskets. Line a small vase with Peeps. Place cut flowers inside for a festive centerpiece.
• Rainy day decor: April showers bring May flowers. Put that sentiment on display by purchasing an inexpensive pair of brightly colored rubber rain boots. Place cut fresh tulips into narrow glass vases and then slip the vases inside of the boots for a festive and funny table conversation piece.
• Floating flowers: Poke the stem of a flower into a square of bubble wrap. Place into a small fishbowl filled with water and watch the flowers float on top. Tint the water a pastel hue if desired.
• Painted pinecone bouquet: If you have pine cones left over from Christmas decorations or a pile that the kids may have collected from the yard, paint them in bright colors for an Easter makeover. Place in the container of your choice and add some faux or real greenery to complete the bouquet picture.
Dining tables can be incorporated into Easter decor. There are plenty of creative options for crafting centerpieces.