To Whom It May Concern: An Open letter to the Citizens, Commission, and Businesses of Sumter County, Fl.
We, the Professional Firefighters of Sumter County IAFF Local 5313 Union (Local 5313), would like to shed some light on the issue of not passing the vote for the increase in Fire Assessment fee. Back on July 11, 2023, at a Sumter County Board of County Commissioners (Sumter BOCC) workshop, the five commissioners had a unanimous vote in favor of increasing fire assessment fee from $124 to $323.64 for residential units and businesses based on the square footage and type of business. In doing so, it was recommended to lower the millage rate to the lowest rate ever considered in the proposed budget of Sumter County.
On August 22, 2023, the proposed fire assessment fee resulted in a “NO” vote in a 3-2 Sumter BOCC vote as a result of county business owners and stakeholders alike voicing their concerns about the increase structure.
This resulted in a shortfall of $12 million dollars from the Sumter County Fire & EMS budget, which will result in a significant impact to the citizens and businesses alike, throughout Sumter County. There have been a lot of opinions expressed on both sides of this debate, but there is a reality that the last-minute reversal of this fire assessment fee will result in a reduction of fire services.
The Sumter County fire chief presented a scenario that would eliminate current and future vacancies, a reduction of staffed fire suppression units, an elimination of service programs including Technical Rescue, HazMat, Swat Medic and a reduction of workforce of 30 firefighters.
The increase in staffing demands of the fire department-based EMS transport services have caused a significant amount of the needed expansion of the Sumter County Fire & EMS budget. The structure and funding calculation to support the fire service operations throughout Sumter County have been falling farther behind, while service demands have been increasing as Sumter County has been a hub for significant residential and commercial growth.
The Local 5313 executive board immediately went to work with county administration staff to include Fire Chief Rob Hanson and County Administrator Bradley Arnold, to pursue viable solutions that preserve the jobs of the 30 firefighters, while also allowing Sumter County Fire & EMS to preserve the highest possible service level to Sumter County citizens.
Professional Firefighters of Sumter County
IAFF Local 5313 Union (Local 5313),