Nation’s largest funded adoption event brings reduced adoption fees to shelters across the country.
BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with Dogtopia for the foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event of 2023.
The partnership will pair the nation’s largest funded adoption event with the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise to give deserving pets their best chance to find loving homes by sponsoring reduced adoption fees.
From May 1 to May 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.
The organization notes that the nation’s animal shelters are overburdened. With kitten and puppy season just beginning, many animal welfare organizations will face more challenges as they work to keep up with intakes. During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” quarterly national events, an average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.
“This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”
Since the 2016 inception of “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event.
“Dogtopia believes every family should have the choice to have a dog in their life, so we are excited to help more families experience the joy a dog brings,” said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. “Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization. All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization, and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through ‘Empty the Shelters.”
Dogtopia will also provide one week of unlimited daycare to anyone who welcomes a new dog into their home during the “Empty the Shelters” event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation and participating organizations urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting as well as adoption requirements. To find a participating organization near you or donate to support “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.