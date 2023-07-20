Four out of four ain't bad

Seems like it was a good thing …all the way around.
One day, residents complained – the next, the county responded.
One day residents voiced concerns and volunteered – the next the work was gone.
It all started last week, when Lake Panasoffkee residents had some discussion on social media about an aging gazebo along C.R. 470. The discussion referenced everything from determining the owner and getting permission to clean it up, to actually doing a little renovation work on the structure. Some residents suggested complaining to the county, because it was on county property - others went into action and headed out to clean up the area. They posted pictures when they were done and things looked good.
Andy Bilardello, commissioner for the area, was also in on the original thread, noting he was working on the problem.
The next day, a social media post in the Lake Panasoffkee Word of Mouth group included a photo of the gazebo on the back of a trailer …being hauled away.
Some of the residents who had been in on the earlier threads were upset, questioning why the gazebo was being removed. While it could have been that the timing was off and there was a reason to be upset, it seems that the county was only doing what residents asked.
Along with the aesthetics of the gazebo, the county also had to consider the safety and liability concerns that went along with the aging structure.
According to County Administrator Bradley Arnold, the county followed up on a complaint they received the day before, regarding the condition of the gazebo. They did an inspection and the public works team determined it was at the end of its life and removed it.
He also noted they are looking for input from the public on what to replace it with, noting residents can give their input at the next Lake Panasoffkee Town Hall meeting, slated 7 p.m. on Tuesday, for Aug. 1.
He said they want input on what type of replacement structure residents would like to see.
He noted Commissioner Bilardello regularly attends the community town hall meetings in Lake Panasoffkee and said there are other seating amenities with covers that may be more suited for the location.
So …while things might not have turned out exactly like everyone wanted, some real good came out of it.
First, residents came together regarding something that was a problem in the community.
Second, although while it might have been a little disheartening for the residents who worked on the area, the community got to see some very generous people donate their time and labor to support their neighbors.
Third, the county listened and responded quickly.
And fourth, which is where it all started, the aged and dated gazebo was removed, and with future resident input, something new will replace it. Something safer and more durable.
Seems like a win-win – four out of four ain’t bad.
As for that input, the next Lake Panasoffkee Town Hall meeting would be the perfect place to share it – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation building.