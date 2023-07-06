Housing Services is accepting applications for three types of home assistance – emergency repair, demolition/reconstruction and purchase assistance. The programs are funded through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.
The Emergency Repair strategy assists individuals who own their site-built home and need help making capital repairs, such as a roof replacement. The program also assists with the cost of installing ramps or bathroom modifications that require immediate attention in order to a home more accessible for residents who have special housing needs.
The Demolition/Reconstruction aspect of the program assists with constructing an entirely new site-built house, replacing an unsafe structure, when financing is not feasible for rehabilitation. The program provides funding for the demolition of the existing home and all other unsafe structures that pose an immediate threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare located on the property.
The Purchase Assistance strategy provides funding for the down payment and closing costs to assist eligible first-time homebuyers with the purchase of a newly-constructed or existing site-built home.
Prospective homebuyers must qualify as a First Time Homebuyer under the HUD definition and have a pre-approval for the first financing.
Mobile, modular and manufactured homes are not eligible for emergency repair or purchase assistance.
Applicants must be income eligible in accordance with the income limits published by Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Please call Denna Lafferty at (352) 689-4400 for more information.