Habitat for Humanity, Sumter and Lake, is offering two upcoming educational homeownership workshops focused on The Cottages at Heritage Grove. The development is Habitat’s first 55-plus housing community.
This year, construction will begin for a pocket-neighborhood with 23 homes being built to change the lives of future home owners ages 55-plus, in an age-restricted community. The development will be in Tavares, with applications are open to Lake and Sumter counties.
Veronica Troxell, Programs Director at Habitat Lake-Sumter said the community, “…will benefit those in Lake and Sumter County who are on a fixed income, retired or looking to maintain affordable housing as senior citizens.”
Applications are now open to Lake and Sumter County residents interested in applying for the two bedroom, one bath homes.
The homeownership workshops are free to attend and will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Bethel Free Methodist Church in Mt Dora; at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Leesburg Resource Center in Leesburg.
The public is invited to attend. Habitat staff will be on site to answer questions and help those interested in applying.
To get involved or learn more about The Cottages at Heritage Grove please contact Veronica – 352-483-0434 x 124 or Veronica@HabitatLS.org
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter serves has been serving individuals in Lake and Sumter counties with opportunity for affordable housing solutions since 1989.