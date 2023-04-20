Habitat for Humanity, Sumter and Lake, is offering two upcoming educational homeownership workshops focused on The Cottages at Heritage Grove. The development is Habitat’s first 55-plus housing community.

This year, construction will begin for a pocket-neighborhood with 23 homes being built to change the lives of future home owners ages 55-plus, in an age-restricted community. The development will be in Tavares, with applications are open to Lake and Sumter counties.

