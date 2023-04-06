On Tuesday, April 18, the Sumter County Extension Office will host a hike in Half Moon.
The event will last two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon. The wildlife management area is located at 8864 C.R. 247 Lake Pansasoffkee.
It is considered an easy hike, with marked paths, but unpaved.
There are no restrooms, but parking is available.
Registration is $5 per person on site and those joining the hike are asked to bring insect repellent and sunscreen and drinking water.
Direction to Half Moon are: from I-75, it is 7.5 miles west of the interstate, on S.R. 44. Look for the brown Half Moon signs, turn north on C.R. 247 at Just Horsin’ Around (across from Rutland Baptist Church).
Meet at end of C.R. 247 (1.5 miles north of 44), which is the entrance to Half Moon. You will see a gate.
Please make sure to be there at 9:45 a.m. Half of this hike is in the sun, not shaded so it will be important to bring water, sunscreen and a hat.
It would be advisable to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and closed-toed shoes.
Look for insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella, IR3535 or Soybean Oil.