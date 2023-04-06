Join Sumter County Extenstion director Jim Davis for an interpretative walk to discuss the local flora and fauna of the local area.
Join Sumter County Extenstion director Jim Davis for an interpretative walk to discuss the local flora and fauna of the local area.
Hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County, the event is free and will held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 11.
The location is at 1000 Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages.
Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. at Lake Sumter Landing. They will stroll along the boardwalk talking about the different birds, plants and the general area.
They will move on to the walking trail and return back to Lake Sumer Landing.
It is a low, paved area.
For questions, contact Davis at dvisshdn@ufl.edu