In the Villages, members of the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church looked forward to having a bright and sunny morning for their sunrise services on Easter, but this year, it was a cold, blustery, rainy morning at 7 a.m.
Even with the clouds, more than 160 people attended the early gathering, setting out before sunrise to brave the cooler weather, joining the resurrection celebration.
A church spokesman noted that the clouds blocked the sunrise but there was no doubt that it would surely be a glorious Easter morning because “Christ Has Risen.”
Rev. Krystine Young delivered the sermon “The Son Will Rise.” She spoke about how in life, people often face doubt – do I take the new job or do I make the major investment? She noted the disciples had doubt that Jesus had risen and he had to come to them and show them his nail-pierced hands. The sunrise worship included all the elements of a traditional church. The service was followed by a free continental breakfast for all.
A sunrise service is an Easter tradition for Lake Deaton UMC. It’s a time to reflect on the past, present and future - to remember the sacrifice that was made and to celebrate new beginnings. There is a video of the event posted on Lakedeatonumc.com.
The worship service shared the story of Easter imagined from the perspectives of Mary Magdalene, Peter, John and Thomas. When the women arrived, they found the stone rolled away and the tomb empty. Later, they would learn that Jesus, who was crucified, was alive.
Coming to worship on Easter Sunday, at an early hour and at an outside place, is different than the regular schedule. This offers a sense that something unexpected has happened. Where there appeared to be no hope, there is now hope. Where there was death, there is now resurrection!
The first recorded Easter sunrise service was a gathering in Herrnhut, Germany. Early on Easter morning 1732, a small group of young Moravian men went to the local cemetery for a special time of worship. The next year, the group invited their entire congregation to join them and a tradition was born.
Within a few years, Easter sunrise worship was a staple of Moravian congregations. The early Methodist movement and the Moravians shared some connections.
John Wesley was impressed with the calm faith displayed by a group of Moravian missionaries during a storm on their journey from England to Georgia. Later, Wesley would befriend the leader of the Moravians, Nikolaus von Zinzendorf. Zinzendorf would later say the Easter sunrise service was rooted in the tradition of the Greek Orthodox Church. He was probably referring to Easter vigils held through the night on Easter Saturday and immediately followed by Easter worship. As the women went to the tomb on the first Easter Sunday, these celebrations happened at the graves of the faithful. The Sunrise Services generally face east to watch the sunrise, with the coming of a new day, we are reminded of a new life.
“For Christians, Easter is our highest holy day and the center of our faith,” Young said.
“When we worship at a sunrise service like this, we also recognize the coming of a new day, just as Christ makes all things new.”
Community events such as this celebrate our unity in the faith and give an opportunity for worship to those who may not have a church home, all are welcome at Lake Deaton UMC.