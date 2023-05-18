“Oh what a great evening!” said Lakeside Landings resident Dorothy Boisvert of a recent community concert.
Boisvert coordinated the April 29 event and said it “will be a night to remember.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“Oh what a great evening!” said Lakeside Landings resident Dorothy Boisvert of a recent community concert.
Boisvert coordinated the April 29 event and said it “will be a night to remember.”
More than 130 residents from the community filled the community ballroom to hear Jeff Gordon perform live for the crowd. The show was music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.
Residents host community events throughout the year, some open to the public, some for residents of the community only.
She said the performer is popular and does shows around the nation.
They had hosted him for another event and with its success, Boisvert said they wanted to give it another try.
Residents paid a cover $25 admission fee and while this event was closed to the public, residents were able to bring friends from outside the community, she said.
The images are of some the residents who came out to enjoy the evening.