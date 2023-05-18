The Land of Lakes chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 met on Tuesday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg. Those in attendance were Joyce White, Peggy Sloan, Carol Anderson, Pam Smyth and Jackie Jones.
Chaplain Carol Anderson led the 1812 ritual with the pledges to the flags and the American’s Creed. Peggy Sloan read the purposes of the Society. Jackie Jones gave the Flag Minute and the 1812 Minute.
Carol Anderson reported on the Star Spangled Banner Flag House and Museum. Mary Pickersgill who made the Star Spangled Banner for Ft. McHenry was taught her skills by her mother Rebecca Flower Young who was a flag maker during the American Revolution.
Joyce White relayed the information about U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis who was awarded the Medal of Honor recently for his bravery during the Vietnam War. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 and then the nation will honor Vietnam War veterans in Washington, D.C., May 11-13. The chapter voted to send a donation to a veterans’ organization.
A slate of officers was presented and committee chairmen were selected and voted on. The installation of officers will take place at the May meeting.
Pictures of the bench that will be donated to Lone Oak Cemetery in honor of the chapter’s twentieth anniversary were distributed to members. The dedication of the bench with the chapter’s name on it will be held in May.
Carol Anderson presented a program from the book 1812: The War that Forged a Nation by Walter R. Borneman.
The next meeting was slated for May 16 at the Lone Oak Cemetery office in Leesburg. Anyone interested in joining the Daughters of 1812 should contact J. White at P.O. Box 100, Bushnell.