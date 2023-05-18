Daughters of 1812

Shown left to right are: The Land of Lakes chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 met on Tuesday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg. Those in attendance are shown, left to right:Pam Smyth, Jackie Jones, Carol Anderson, Joyce White and Peggy Sloan

Chaplain Carol Anderson led the 1812 ritual with the pledges to the flags and the American’s Creed.  Peggy Sloan read the purposes of the Society. Jackie Jones gave the Flag Minute and the 1812 Minute.

