It was a beautiful spring day on Saturday, April 15, when members of Granville Beville 2234, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and members of General John C. Breckinridge 1786, Sons of Confederate Veterans, met at Pine Level Cemetery to host a memorial service for Confederate soldiers who are buried there.
Observance of a Memorial Day or Decoration Day has become a tradition in this country. Whether it is observed on April 26, May 30, or June 3, patriotic citizens both of the North and the South pause to pay tribute to the soldiers who gave all.
The setting aside one day a year to lay flowers and flags on the graves of our ancestors is evidence of our gratitude for their noble sacrifice in many different wars and conflicts.
According to official records, the First Confederate Decoration Day was held on April 26, 1866, which was the first anniversary of General Joseph E.
Johnston’s surrender of the Army of Tennessee at Greensboro, North Carolina.
Reggie Caruthers, Commander of the Breckinridge Camp, welcomed everyone and told the history of the cemetery. Members of the Granville Beville chapter read articles and poems to honor the Confederate soldiers and veterans of all wars.
Dressed as Robert E. Lee, SCV member Tom Word read Lee’s Farewell Address. Jeff Gwaltney sang a beautiful rendition of “The Wearing of the Gray” just before Carol Anderson and Irish Wolf did the roll call of the 37 Confederate soldiers who are buried at Pine Level Cemetery. David Hinkle played “Taps” at the end of the ceremony.
Carolyn Jordon, president of Betty Lykes Stringer 2407, and Jo McWhorter, president of Marion Dragoons 2311, along with some chapter members, attended the service.
Another guest was Donna McPherson, a member of Betty Lykes Stringer Chapter and the Mary and Mollie Bell Order of the Confederate Rose #20. She has been researching the grave sites of soldiers for several years. She has been instrumental in getting over 100 headstones placed on graves. On October 14, there will be a Florida Confederate Heroes Headstone Dedication and Memorial Service at Homeland Cemetery, sponsored by the General Jubal A. Early SCV Camp 556 and the Mary and Mollie Belle OCR Chapter 20.
Joyce White, president of Granville Beville 2234, thanked everyone for coming and invited them to attend the pot-luck luncheon at the Oxford Memorial Center.