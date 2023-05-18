right are Liz Sumner

Shown left to right are: Liz Sumner, Peggy Griffin, Sarah Dehart, Cindi Hinkle, Irish Wolf, Ellen Didion, Carol Anderson and Joyce White, participating in their annual memorial event.

It was a beautiful spring day on Saturday, April 15, when members of Granville Beville 2234, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and members of General John C. Breckinridge 1786, Sons of Confederate Veterans, met at Pine Level Cemetery to host a memorial service for Confederate soldiers who are buried there.

