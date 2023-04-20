At 90, Leonard Woods is hard at work – pounding nails, running electric and repurposing goods.
The same thing he did for most of his life electrical, plumbing and carpentry – but these days, he’s using all the talent he’s honed over the years to serve others.
The Lake Panasoffkee resident is originally from Marshall, Mich., but spends several weeks out of the year traveling the country and volunteering for projects.
He’s a member of the 29ers – a group that started when 29 retirees went to Wadmalaw Island off the coast of South Carolina. In 1982, the Rev. Harold Homer and his wife, Dortha, who had been involved in volunteer repair and building projects were asked to help build a community center on the island.
This year, he was honored with one of the two awards presented at their annual reunion.
Woods received the “Traveling Saw” - a hand-painted saw given to the person the previous year’s recipient thinks has earned it.
“Leonard has been known to return to a camp on his own time to lend a hand for a special project or to return something, like a bicycle or vacuum that he took home and has repaired.
“He also might stay a few days after the project is over to complete a job that the group wasn’t able to get finished,” said Liz Lewis, secretary of the 29ers.
His most recent project contributions include leading a crew to rewire a two-story house that had been stripped to the studs. The home was a BayShore Camp in Sebawaing, Mich.
The house had been donated to the camp to be used for staff housing.
“In March, at the work project at Camp Alamisco in Dadeville, Ala., Leonard repurposed fifty two-drawer cabinets into four-drawer cabinets so they would be more useful for storage of nuts, bolts, screws, small parts, etc.,” said Lewis.
Of receiving the honor, Woods said he appreciates the recognition from his peers and is “… glad to put my skills to use for a charitable cause and to be honored for it.”
He started volunteering with group in 2013 at Findley Lake project in New York.
He said it was through a good friend, Shirland Redfield, that he became a volunteer.
At one time, Woods worked for Redfield’s father William at Marshall’s Redfield Hardware.
Woods went to work at the hardware store after he got out of the U.S. Army.
He made his living doing electrical, plumbing and carpentry, all skills he can rely on now, as he volunteers on the different projects.
He was also an apartment owner and was self-employed.
Redfield hired Leonard when Leonard got out of the army
He said the best part of being involved is the “Feeling of achievement and helping others.”
Along with his volunteer work, Woods spends time at church.
And he has a philosophy that he lives by, “To finish what I start.”
Woods said if there’s anything that has surprised him serving with the group, it’s “The amount of work a group of senior citizens can accomplish; how the group gets along and is able to work together, even though we only see each other two or three times a year.”
Along with the two or three times they’re working on projects each year, they also get together for their annual reunion and business meeting in June.