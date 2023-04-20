Leonard Woods, 90

Leonard Woods, 90, spends weeks volunteering his skill and labor to help others. A member of the 29ers, this year, he was honored by his peers for his contributions.

At 90, Leonard Woods is hard at work – pounding nails, running electric and repurposing goods.

The same thing he did for most of his life electrical, plumbing and carpentry – but these days, he’s using all the talent he’s honed over the years to serve others.

